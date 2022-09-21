Starting in her kitchen, Ashley Rhye has been baking since March 2021, and is excited to expand by opening a new storefront for their family venture in downtown Madisonville.
“I’ve always liked cakes and had an interest in watching baking shows,” Rhye said. “One day Austin’s (her husband) friend needed a cake and didn’t want to spend much money on it, and I said let me do it for free and see if you like it. It turned out great, everyone loved it, and that’s what started it.”
According to Rhye, over the past year and a half she has had so many orders, but had to turn so many away due to lack of space in their home.
“I needed a bigger space, meaning it was time to go storefront,” Rhye said. “I just kept pushing it off and coming up with excuses because I was scared. My husband really pushed me to do this, and we started looking for a place that would work for a bakery in April.”
Her husband, and biggest supporter, Austin Rhye, will be wearing many hats behind the scenes. He will be doing a lot with the breads and pretzels, as well as helping to book parties and come up with some seasonal menu items as the holiday season approaches.
Rhye’s Cakery will be located at 17 West Center Street in Madisonville, the former home of Wildfire Pizza. The Cakery will be offering large cupcakes, pies, cakes, pretzels, soft drinks, coffee, teas and hopefully down the road, pizzas and other options!
“We are just really excited to get the door open and get started. We would eventually like to offer more meal items, potentially pizzas. He (the old Wildfire Pizza owner) left everything, all the equipment and stuff.”
Rhye says they are going to be looking to partner with a local farmer for fresh produce and fruits for dessert options and more as they get more comfortable in the space.
“We offer a few different party packages. We already have a party booked,” Austin Rhye said. “We want to give back to the community that has provided so much for us.”
“We had prayed for months that God would send us a place that had everything ready to go and get started, and Wildfire Pizza was it! We want our space to be a place where people can catch up with a friend, have a sweet and enjoy their time.”
Rhye’s Cakery will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. They will be closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
For more information please call them directly, 270-584-9001, or visit their Facebook Page. Grand opening is set for Thursday at 9 a.m., where Rhye’s Cakery will open their doors to the public and feature special raffle offers and more.
