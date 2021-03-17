The Madisonville Police Department is looking to upgrade body cameras worn by at least 30 patrol officers at a cost of nearly $400,000.
A presentation to the Madisonville City Council Public Safety Committee was made at a Monday afternoon meeting to explore options.
MPD Chief Steve Bryan said the system the station is hoping to get has numerous upgrades from the current system used, which is a camera that clips onto the officer’s uniform and must be turned on by the officer.
“It is a pretty simple system,” said Bryan. “The other system is automated and would eliminate the human error issue. The clips of the cameras have broken. We have had numerous instances where officers may get into an altercation and the cameras be knocked off of the officer.”
The company that makes the cameras is called BodyWorn.
“The unit itself is like a cellphone,” said Bryan. “The camera slips into a case that is inside the officer’s uniform. This way it is almost impossible to be knocked off. So if an officer gets into a physical altercation, it stays on and records.”
Bryan said the camera also has automated features that immediately start recording for a variety of situations.
The camera also has an “officer down” detection feature.
“We had a representative from the company come in and talk to us,” said Bryan. “He had an outer carrier vest with the camera put in it. When he laid it prone it started a countdown, and at the end of the countdown it would send an alert out to all of the officers that were working and dispatch with their location.”
Bryan said the cameras automatically turn on as an officer gets closer to a call location. The camera is connected to a sensor that is placed in the holster of the officer’s firearm. When the firearm is removed, the camera automatically turns on and starts recording, according to Bryan.
The camera also has a feature of foot pursuit activation.
“The camera turns on if an officer starts running,” said Bryan.
The battery life of the camera is better compared to the current cameras, according to Bryan, who said the batteries of the current cameras must be charged at the station, whereas the BodyWorn cameras can be charged by a cellphone charger in the squad cars.
Other features include a real-time upload of footage instead of uploading from a camera dock at the station that is done now. The camera also allows dispatch to send messages and images.
Bryan said the department has had the current body camera system for five years and has not been able to utilize current technology available.
“Our system is very basic and there are better products out there for us,” he said.
Matt Nelson, a criminal analyst and IT worker for the MPD, said the cameras can be programmed to record based on the department’s policies.
However, with the upgrade of features comes the a significant financial investment.
According to Bryan, the BodyWorn contract is for five years and totals $397,000 for 30 cameras that would cover all of MPD’s patrol officers and narcotics officers.
The company requires 30% up front, which is $119,000 and the remainder of the cost would be split between the rest of the years, which would be around $68,000 each year.
“What we pay for our current contract is $185,000,” said Bryan. “It is quite a bit more, but we would get more with that system in the way of officer safety, improved communication, battery life, the automatic recording and it stays on their uniform.”
Bryan added at the 37-month mark the company comes to replace the units, which is part of the cost of the contract.
Bryan said their current camera contract is up for renewal on July 11.
“We have some time but it is this year,” said Bryan. “If we have money left over in this year’s budget, we may try to purchase that first year. I don’t know where we will be so that is still a fluid situation.”
