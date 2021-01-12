The Hanson Walmart was scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. today after being closed two days for deep cleaning by a third-party company.
According to Rebecca Thomason with Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team, the store was closed Sunday afternoon as part of a company initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to “thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.”
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” Thomason said in a news release. “When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.”
Thomason said these protocols are in addition to measures that have already been put in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policies for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work,” Thomason said. “Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.”
Thomason said the company will continue to work “closely” with elect and local health officials “adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said there have been several COVID-19 cases at Walmart, as well as everywhere else in the county.
“COVID-19 is extremely wide spread at this time,” she said. “Wearing masks, keeping social distanced and sanitizing hands is most important. This was Walmart’s decision to close and clean.”
While cleaning of the Walmart continues, the Health Department continues to distribute vaccines in the county.
On Saturday, the health department announced that they had finished vaccinating the majority of Tier 1A healthcare workers, fire, police, emergency services and first responders and planned to start vaccinating Tier 1B this week that includes first responders, school personnel and anyone 70-years-old and older.
“We plan to start 1B this next week, and will roll out each section as the vaccine comes in to us and our partners in the community,” according to a Facebook post from the health department. “We will get this done for our community with our medical partners. I will give dates when the vaccine arrives.”
The department encourages the public to follow their Facebook page for updates.
On Monday, the department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases bringing the active total of cases to 1,046 in the county. The death total remained at 109 as of Monday afternoon.
