Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road and Kentuckians are advised to avoid travel today as multiple crashes and closures have been reported on state highways.
An active major incident is reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County north of Glencoe that shut down traffic since early this morning due to jackknifed trucks and crashes. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 62 onto US 127 while partner agencies, including Kentucky State Police and the National Guard, assist stranded motorists. Southbound lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly.”
“Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups. Stay away from I-71 entirely. It is unsafe due to backups and how long you could be stranded.”
Blowing snow is covering up plowed roads and reduces visibility for drivers on the road. The extreme cold temps are creating slick conditions and crashes have shut down traffic on multiple interstates and highways.
“Our crews have been hard at work treating and plowing roads since last night and are doing all they can but these conditions are dangerous and difficult,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray said. “While several roads have reopened, thanks to help from partner agencies and towing companies, there are still several closures with the potential for more as the day progresses and drivers venture out.”
Here is a listing of reported interstate and parkway closures as of noon.
• I-64 in Scott County at mile marker 69 closed in both directions due to multiple crashes.
• I-64 eastbound in Franklin County at mile marker 58 closed in both directions due to crash.
• I-65 northbound in Warren County at mile marker 40 blocked due to jackknifed tractor trailer.
• I-71 northbound in Gallatin County at mile marker 62 lanes closed. I-71 southbound is open but traffic is moving slowly.
• Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway southbound in Graves County near mile marker 18 partial closure. One lane is open due commercial trucks skidding off roadway.
“Do not get on the roads if you don’t have to. When traffic backups, it makes it hard for plows and tow trucks to get to where they need to go to open up traffic and treat routes,” Secretary Gray said.
Visit SnowKY.ky.gov for links to district social media accounts, driver tips and snow priority route information. Our GoKY map offers real-time traffic conditions and live traffic cameras. Automated crash notifications are available via Twitter @KYTCGoKY.
Motorists are encouraged to prepare and to stay safe by following these tips:
• Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.
• Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.
• Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
• When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.
• Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.
• Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
• Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.
