Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road and Kentuckians are advised to avoid travel today as multiple crashes and closures have been reported on state highways.

An active major incident is reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County north of Glencoe that shut down traffic since early this morning due to jackknifed trucks and crashes. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 62 onto US 127 while partner agencies, including Kentucky State Police and the National Guard, assist stranded motorists. Southbound lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.