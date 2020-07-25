Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Hopkins County Friday, which brings the total of confirmed cases to 361 in the county since the pandemic began. The amount of recovered cases has increased by seven, which brings the total number to 286.
The count of deaths related to coronavirus remains at 34. There are approximately 41 active cases in Hopkins County.
In Kentucky, 797 new cases and seven deaths were reported on Friday.
State officials in the commonwealth have also released new advisories this week regarding out-of-state travel and social gatherings.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration issued a new travel advisory that recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for citizens who have recently traveled to any of the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas. The U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico is also included in the list.
According to public health officials, these areas are reporting positive coronavirus testing rates greater than or approximately 15%.
If you need to travel, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recommends practicing approved health and safety procedures such as frequently washing your hands with soap and water, covering your coughs and sneezes, avoiding close contact with others and staying home if you feel sick.
Social gatherings in a home or yard, such as barbecues, now have a 10-person limited capacity, Beshear said. Gatherings at venues, such as weddings, with consistent cleaning procedures will still have a 50-person capacity limit.
Beshear’s mandatory facial covering order is still in effect for those in an indoor or outdoor space where social distancing cannot be properly followed. If a local business is not complying with the order, citizens are encouraged to leave a message with the Hopkins County Health Department at 270-821-5242 ext. 258.
In other news:
• the Madisonville North Hopkins Marching Maroons will not participate in a competitive marching band season this fall due to the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on their Facebook page. The band still plans to perform a halftime show for home football games and participate in parades and community events, band organizers said. The tentative date for band camp is Monday, Aug. 3, but it is subject to change.
• Dr. Wayne Lipson from Baptist Health Madisonville dispelled rumors of the effectiveness of “COVID parties.” According to Lipson, only medically tested and FDA-approved vaccinations will protect an individual from contracting COVID-19. Individuals who convene together with the intent of catching the virus will not be immune to COVID-19 following their recovery, according to research cited by Lipson.
