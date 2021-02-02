Though COVID-19 cases have decreased in recent weeks, Baptist Health Madisonville is worried about the new strains of the virus.
“The new strains are causing significant complications in the patients that are experiencing them,” said Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer for the hospital.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with the active number at 971 cases. There have been 118 COVID-19 related deaths.
Denise Beach, director of the health department, said to get any information on COVID-19 off trusted sites, like the CDC website and not off non-healthcare websites.
She said the best way to prevent spreading the new strains is the same as the old — wear a mask, social distance, wash hands and use hand sanitizer.
“Even though the new viruses may be more virulent and easier to spread, they are still stopped in the same way,” said Beach.
There has been a decline in COVID-19 cases in the county, and Beach thinks it is from the colder weather and people not gathering in groups as often.
“We are starting to see some drop in the numbers and that brings us some hope that things are going to get better,” she said.
Lipson believes the decline is from schools continuing virtual learning post-holiday and the continued restrictions on bars, dining, events and family gatherings.
“I don’t think we have enough people fully vaccinated at this time to say that the downward trend is due to the vaccine,” he said.
Beach said Baptist Health is a regional site working on vaccinating those who are 70-plus, along with the Christian County regional site at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville.
Lipson said the hospital has been able to vaccinate between 1,200 and 1,500 people each week from across the region.
“We know people are anxious for us to move to the next tiers in vaccinating, but we do still have many people in the 70-plus category state-wide that have not had a chance to receive their vaccine,” he said. “We hope — as supplies increase — the next tiers will open soon.”
Currently, the hospital is only offering vaccine scheduling online at scheduleyourvaccine.com, said Lipson. They are still working on a phone line and will let the public know as soon as it is available.
He said the schedule builds out as the hospital receives confirmation of vaccine shipments from the state. He encourages people to check the site frequently.
“Cancellations do occur and days are added as we are notified of shipments sent to us,” said Lipson.
If anyone does not have access to the internet, your primary care physician may be able to assist in getting a vaccine scheduled.
Lipson said there were 15 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital yesterday with two in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 16% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Beach said the health department is still working on administering the second dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers not affiliated with the hospital, first responders and school personnel.
“Our goal is to get 90% of that out within seven days, and we are not having trouble with that,” she said.
With the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, Beach said if anyone has a runny nose, stopped up nose, stuffy nose, sneezing, fatigue, headache, or a sinus infection or allergy symptoms, they should assume it is COVID-19 and get tested, said Beach.
“Assume you might be positive until you get tested and find out because we have had a lot of people have contacts after they were infected,” she said.
