Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Jail have agreed to a vehicle trade that will better serve the needs of both agencies. Jailer Mike Lewis revealed to the Fiscal Court on Tuesday that the jail owned a 2012 Ford Escape with just 20,000 miles that had been intended for inmate transport but was not suitable for the job.
“It doesn’t get used,” he said. “The Escape can only transport one person, so it really doesn’t have the room we need.”
Lewis subsequently spoke with Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan, who confirmed that MPD had a 2010 Dodge Charger that was not meeting its needs. The two officials agreed to the trade.
Both the Madisonville City Council and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved declaring their respective vehicles as surplus, enabling the two agencies to proceed with the exchange. The Escape and Charger are already fitted with lights and a cage, so they should be ready for immediate use once the necessary paperwork is completed.
