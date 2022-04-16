The Hopkins County Literacy Celebration will have its “Ask Me” button book giveaway project beginning on Monday.
The giveaway is for children ages preschool through fifth grade. They can choose a book at the tables set up next week at select locations.
Committee Chair Peggy Stirsman said the purpose of the project is get books into kids’ hands.
“We want kids to be excited about reading,” she said. “We are so happy to offer this project once again in our community.”
The tables will be set up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day at the following locations:
• Monday, April 18: the Danny Peyton Pavilion at Mahr Park Arboretum and the Dawson Springs Public Library parking lot.
• Tuesday, April 19: the Nebo Community Center and the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
• Wednesday, April 20: the Earlington General Baptist Church located at 220 Sebree St. and the Hanson gazebo.
Thursday, April 21: the Rural King parking lot and the Hopkins County Extension Office located at 75 Cornwall Drive.
