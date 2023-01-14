After three years of competing in the Kentucky Farm Bureau Discussion Meet, Ben Prevette, an Agriculture teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, won and went on to the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention.
Prevette said it was surreal winning the discussion meet and realizing he was going to be representing Kentucky on a national level.
“It was humbling, and it was exciting all at the same time,” he said.
Prevette competed in and won the discussion meet through Kentucky Farm Bureau Young Farmers in early December. The national competition took place last week, where he finished in the sweet 16 round.
He was one of 34 competitors across 34 states. He made it through the first two rounds and on to the Sweet 16 round, where 16 competitors are divided up into four groups of four and compete again. Then one person from each group is selected to go on to the final four, which determines the winner.
Prevette said a gentleman from Florida was chosen to advance out of his group.
Both the state and national competitions follow the same format, he said. The American Farm Bureau Federation prepares five questions about broad agriculture topics ranging from how to involve members who are having to seek employment outside of just farming, about the climate, how to deal with economic and infrastructure challenges farmers are facing and more. Both the state and national competitions use those questions as prompts.
“It really forces you to dig in and do a lot of research and have conversations with professionals in the industry just to even prepare for the contest,” said Prevette.
All the competitors can prepare a binder or book filled with notes and research, but once the competition starts, they cannot use the binder. Prevette said the competitors cannot bring their own pen or paper, they are provided some. However, they do have a minute before the prompt is asked to write down any notes they remember.
“It all has to be in your memory and ready to go,” he said. “It is tough and that is why it takes so many hours of preparation and trying to ingrain that stuff into your memory.”
The way the competitions worked is everyone would sit down, the prompt would be read, and all the competitors would have 30 seconds for an opening statement about their position, then there would be dialogue for 25 minutes.
“What it is supposed to mimic is a committee meeting where you have a problem and you are trying to come up with solutions to the problem,” said Prevette. “You are trying to work together and build off each other’s ideas. It is not a debate where you are trying to prove the other wrong.”
Once the dialogue is over, they are given about a minute to think about what the others said, and then they are given one minute for a closing statement. Each round a different prompt is asked.
He said the competitors who move to the next round are all subjective based on what the judges are looking for. Prevette said to his understanding they look for someone who is cooperative, not demeaning or putting people down, someone building off other ideas and trying to lead the conversation to keep it going, and who are knowledgeable about the topic.
Even though he did not win at the national level, Prevette said he would not trade the experience for anything because competing at the national level was different than at the state level.
“At the state level, you kind of all see things similarly because you are all from the same state. Different regions of the state are affected in different ways, but not to the same degree,” he said. “When you have those different states, you have different mindsets. That is what made it different, and what makes it more difficult to discuss issues because of just difference in ways of life and ways of farming crops.”
Prevette said he made a lot of great connections and plans to implement things he learned into his teaching at Central.
“I teach an Ag communications class, and we are doing impromptu public speaking right now. I got to thinking, why don’t we do the discussion meet in class,” he said. “That is going to get them out researching topics and learning about different ag issues and formulate opinions on their own.”
He also has contacts if his class gets into a subject that another state may know more about, he can call up someone he met at the national competition and ask questions to help him flesh out his lesson.
Because Prevette won the state competition and moved on to the national competition he will no longer be able to compete at either level.
The Kentucky Farm Bureau Young Farmers Discussion Meet is open to anyone ages 18-35.
