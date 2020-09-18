Hopkins County Schools had their first week of in-person teaching this week and some have praised how well it has gone.
Cutting class sizes in half and some students remaining virtual have allowed school leaders to keep students at a healthy distance in the midst of COVID-19.
At South Hopkins Middle School, Curriculum Coordinator Stephanie Knott said they went through the students alphabetically, cutting off the first group with last names beginning with A through K and the second group being the rest of the alphabet.
Knott said the goal at the middle school was to have class sizes between 10 and 15 students, and that was also dependent on the size of the classroom they would be in.
“That helped us make sure that our classroom sizes were low,” she said. “For the hybrid kids who are virtual, we utilized Google Classrooms as ways to push out assignments to them virtually.”
Despite the students not being at school the full five days a week, they still have five days worth of assignments to complete.
“Group A will be in class for two days and then Group B, and everybody in our district is virtual on Wednesdays,” Knott said.
The Wednesday workday is virtual to allow for custodians to deep clean the facilities.
Knott said the soft openings the schools had helped fix some early issues.
“We were able to adjust and fix those before we actually started in-person classes,” she said.
At the middle school, three days were set aside for one grade per day to come to the school.
“They got to see the arrival process and how that goes with us checking their temperatures before they come in and where they go,” Knott said. “We have different spots where the kids go in order to keep numbers low in the classrooms. They got to experience that and it was good for the teachers and staff to iron out any issues that we saw then before staring back in person this week.”
The students were allowed to check out Chromebooks for at home work if there was no other option at their home.
At North Hopkins High School, Curriculum Coordinator Amy Clark said the classroom sizes before COVID were between 20 and 25 and those also were cut nearly in half.
Clark said the students at the high school had done well with the new regulations in place to help prevent the spread of COVID in the schools.
“They far exceeded our expectations as far as complying with the mask rules and maintaining social distancing,” she said. “We thought we would have to police that a little bit more, but they have a desire to be here, to be back in school and to learn. They missed the interaction with their teachers, classmates and … I think they will do what they need to make that happen. It has been a whole lot easier to manage than what we anticipated.”
