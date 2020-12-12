The Madisonville Community College is offering three new certificates for paralegals, which is the only paralegal program offered in the state.
The new certificates were suggested by an advisory committee consisting of local attorneys and paralegals in the service area, said Kay Hawkins, paralegal technology program coordinator at the college.
“After meeting with them and talking about some ideas, we have decided to move forward,” said Hawkins.
The new certificates will be in legal technology, E-discovery and legal nurse consultant. Each certificate is one semester or one class, she said.
The legal technology certificate will introduce new technologies used in law firms like case management and billing, she said.
The E-discovery program will train paralegals in the type of work needed to know how to get information, store it and present it as evidence for things like text messaging, Twitter and Facebook. She said the attorneys felt like it would be good knowledge to have since we are using more social media now.
“There has to be ways to get access to things for litigation purposes,” said Hawkins.
The last new certificate is for a legal nurse consultant, which was designed for someone already working as a registered nurse.
Hawkins said it is a one semester class that gives the student a taste of the legal field. The idea is for an attorney, who may be handling a medical malpractice suit, to give the consultant the medical records to go through and then advise the attorney on the path to take. She said the consultants could also give testimony at a trial, based on a review of the records.
“They already have the medical knowledge, they just need a little of the legal side of it to know what they are looking for in those records,” said Hawkins.
The certificates are not meant for someone currently in the paralegal program, but for people who are already in the field or, in the case of the legal nurse consultant, already an RN.
“We are hoping that some paralegals already out there might be interested in taking those classes and taking that knowledge back into their employment,” said Hawkins.
Two of the new certificates will be available starting in the fall of 2021 and the other certificate will be available in the spring of 2022.
The paralegal program is also changing its enrollment schedule in an attempt to make it more accessible to more students, she said. Now enrollment will be for the fall and spring semester with some classes offered in the summer, instead of just the fall semester.
The program is completely online and can be done from anywhere in the United States, said Hawkins, who has students from three different states currently enrolled.
Hawkins said being a paralegal is great for someone who has a very curious mind because they are not doing the same thing every day. Anywhere there is an attorney — like at a bank or a large company — there will be paralegals there too.
“You are just constantly learning something new,” she said.
For more information on the paralegal program or on the certificates, contact Hawkins at 270-266-1874 or by email at kay.hawkins@kctcs.edu.
