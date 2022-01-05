Madisonville’s building official Frank Wallace gave an update during yesterday’s fiscal court meeting in regards to prepping the roads for potential snow. Road crews are running the first round of salt, mixing and getting the brine ready should Hopkins County receive its first snowfall of the season later this week.
“We are hoping that we won’t need it,” Wallace said. “But if we do, we will be ready.”
Once the brine is mixed and correctly made, it will be properly and can be kept for months. According to Wallace, it will not be wasted. On average, Madisonville gets roughly 6.9 inches of snow where the rest of the country gets about 27.8 inches per year.
Salt brine is a manmade mixture of salt and water commonly used to treat roadways. Salt water has a lower freezing point than plain water, so when applied to roads before snow fall, brine helps to prevent snow from sticking and ice from forming. When used after snowfalls, it helps to expedite the melting process.
