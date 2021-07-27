A Madisonville woman facing 93 counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property is set to appear in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Lacie Jo Turner, 31, is facing charges after many customers claimed they ordered but never received items from an online boutique, Hello Beautiful, that Turner operated.
The complaints came to local law enforcement’s attention last summer, and Turner was first arrested on Sept. 25, 2020 after allegedly writing two checks to Hopkins County businesses that later bounced.
While the check amounts were small, according to the Madisonville Police Department, more bad checks were written by Turner.
Once Turner’s arrest was made public, the numerous customers came forward claiming that she owed them money as well.
On Jan. 21, she was served warrants for the theft charges, according to past police reports, and was released the same day on an O.R. Bond.
Also in Hopkins County Court this week, murder suspect Tara Skaggs, 48, of Madsionville, appeared in court Monday for a pre-trial conference in the death of William Keith Matheny, 66, of Madisonville.
Skaggs allegedly shot Matheny on Jan. 23 at a home at 179 Liberty Church Loop in Madisonville that police say the two were sharing.
According to the Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, another conference was scheduled for Skaggs for Monday, Aug. 9, and no other actions were taken.
Skaggs remains housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.
Jerry Hankins, 37, of Hanson, was charged Sunday for failure to appear as well.
According to the circuit court clerk’s office, Hankins missed a court appearance scheduled for May 18, and another one was set for Aug. 30 after his Sunday arrest.
Hankins was one of three people arrested on Sept. 10, 2020 after MPD detectives responded to 454 Murray Street where they found a person deceased in the home.
According to a police report, the deceased individual was covered in sores and bugs. At that time, detectives said the condition the individual was found in did not appear to be the cause of death.
Hankins was released from the Hopkins County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
The other two arrested with Hankins — Missy Clark, 36 and Tiffany Dukes-Hankins, 30 — were also released from the jail on a $10,000 cash bond on March 8 and Feb. 22, respectively.
