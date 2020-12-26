The Kentucky State Police Professional Association kept up their annual tradition of holding the 24th “Shop With A Trooper” program earlier this month with a COVID-19 safe drive-thru that helped to provide gifts to children in need during the Christmas season.
“Although SWAT looked a little different this year, we were still able to provide 19 families with pizza from Papa Johns of Madisonville, a Christmas dinner donated by Kroger of Powderly, as well as gifts for 44 children,” said Trooper Rob Austin with KSP Post 2. “Children were also given small dental care kits with supplies donated by the Dollar General of Princeton and Dr. Gamble at the Crofton Dental Center.”
This year, families told troopers their children’s clothing sizes and interests so troopers and Post 2 employees could shop for their presents, according to Austin.
“The families were then scheduled a time to arrive at KSP Post 2 and remain in their vehicle,” said Austin. “Troopers then loaded vehicles with pizza, Christmas dinners and gifts. Santa Claus was also at the scene handing children stockings filled with goodies. Families who were not able to attend had gifts delivered to their homes. These gifts included items like coats, pants, shirts, socks and toys.”
Austin said the plans for the 2021 event are already being made.
“If you would like to contribute to our 2021 Shop with a Trooper, you can send a check or money order made out to The Trooper Campaign at Kentucky State Police Post 2 P.O. Box 1025 in Nortonville at 42442,” said Austin. “All donations are tax deductible.”
