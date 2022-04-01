Troop 2457, celebrating their first year as a troop, will be kicking off their cookie season and setting up two cookie selling booths Saturday, April 2 in Madisonville and Hanson.
The first booth will be stationed at the Lowe’s from 11a.m.-1p.m. and the second booth will be setup at the Walmart in Hanson from 5-7p.m.
According to Shelly Kutella, Troop 2457’s Leader,
“We have three service unit locations here. Wal-Mart, Lowe’s and Kroger. These are big box stores that have agreed to let us set up booths on the weekends to sell cookies. Our service unit covers Hopkins and Webster Counties.”
A former Girl Scout herself, Kutella is excited for this new troop and to be their leader.
If you are looking for some delicious cookies and to support the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, this Saturday will be your first chance to do so.
For more information and future cookie sale locations and times, be sure to visit The Girl Scout’s of Kentuckiana Facebook Page and search for Troop 2457.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.