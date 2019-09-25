Glema's 'Joy in the Making' exhibit open to public

Photo by Brandon Buchanan
Madisonville Community College student and Glema Mahr Center for the Arts student worker Sydnie Byrum observes the artwork by Barbie Hunt and Warrena J. Barnerd at the "Joy in the Making" exhibit on Tuesday afternoon. "I like a lot of their work, actually," said Byrum. "It's just all different and not focused on one thing, like it's a whole big world out here." The "Joy in the Making” is open to the public now through Oct. 26 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
