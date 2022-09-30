Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Adam Littlepage, of White Plains, was charged, September 26, 2022, for assault in the second degree.
Ronald W. Hawkins, of Nortonville, was charged, September 27, 2022, for possession of contamined substance and drug paraphernalia.
Lucas Hunter Perkins, of Earlington, was charged, September 28, 2022, for public intoxication.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Matthew David Cook, was charged, September 28, 2022, for possession of contaminated substance in the first degree, third offense.
Bobby Lynn Brasher, was charged, September 28, 2022, for public intoxication and failure to appear in court.
Jaymee L. Capps, was charged, September 28, 2022, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Amy L. Rice, was charged, September 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Edward Samaniego, was charged, September 28, 202, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Kiana L. Smith, was charged, September 29, 2022, for public intoxication, assault in the fourth degree and terroristic threats in the third degree.
Julio Riviera, was charged, September 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
