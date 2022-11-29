Emily Locke, former Public Relations Director for the City of Madisonville, recently became a branch office administrator trainee for Stephanie Townsell’s Edward Jones financial services firm.
Locke said she is excited to become part of a firm that has earned the respect and trust of so many members of the community.
A branch office administrator is responsible for the daily operation of the branch while providing top-level client service and marketing support, said Townsell.
Townsell added that she was impressed with Locke’s office skills and efficiency, along with her knowledge and love for the community.
“I know she will be a terrific asset to our team as we strive to provide our client’s unparalleled personal service,” she said.
Edward Jones is a leading financial service firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care as of Q3 2022.
Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues and improve our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them.
