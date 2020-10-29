The Hopkins County Grand Jury released the following indictments on Wednesday:
Casey Burge, 42, of Louisville, was charged with operating a vehicle with no headlights, operating a motor vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Isaac Chamberlain, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with theft of identity, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, possession of synthetic drugs, third-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Matthew Chaney, 28, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.
Kelly Graham, 43, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Marvin Rice, 32, of Earlington, was charged with second-degree burglary.
Steven Robinson, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with giving false information to officer, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, trafficking in marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substance and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Eric Sigh Jr., 40, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment
Thomas Sowers, 37, of Paducah, was charged with identity theft, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Dennis Stone, 32, of Madisonville, was charged with murder, first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Andrew Tuft, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Debra Vandygriff, 58, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Richard Vannoy, 41, of Madisonville, was charged with disregarding a traffic control device, operating a motor vehicle while license was revoked or suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Timothy Warner, 35, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, felon in possession of a firearm, using restricted ammunition, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in an improper container and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Chad Alshire, 45, of Nebo, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing the police, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, failing to signal, disregarding a traffic control device, not wearing a seatbelt, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree promoting contraband.
Christopher Bowman, 45, of Earlington, was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Jimmy Cobb, 33, of Madisonville, was charged with improper signal, unable to produce an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rashad Combs, 28, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree rape with a minor under 12.
Jeremy Hemmings, 43, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Terrell Hobgood, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Rebecca Hughes, 28, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Robert Pritchard, 62, of Dawson Springs, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Cheryl Redd, 67, of Madisonville, was charged with theft by deception.
Sarah Richter, 39, of Earlington, was charged with public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest and menacing.
Leslie Scott, 53, of Nortonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Carrie Taylor, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, using restrict ammunition, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, two counts of failing to notify change of address, careless driving, unable to produce an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Herbert Ward, 37, of Graham, was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Jaden Whittington, 20, of Hickman, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, failing to signal, first-degree fleeing the police, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, unrestricted ammunition during a felony, unable to produce an insurance card and operating a motor vehicle without being in possession of a valid operator’s license.
Skyler Hawkins, 25, of Madisonville, was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and five counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.
Timothy Johnston, 39, of Paducah, was charged with speeding and possession of marijuana.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.