After 20 years, the Hopkins County Jail is paid off. Now a debate is developing over what to do with the revenue stream that paid for it.
The county assesses a 10% tax on all insurance premiums except for health insurance, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said Friday.
“That money’s always gone into the general fund,” Whitfield said.
But it’s gained the “jail tax” label, because about $900,000 a year was used to cover the costs of building the jail in west Madisonville. Could that tax now be reduced, since the last check for the jail was written in late January?
“Not in the immediate future, without a curtailing of services,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield did not say what services might be curtailed. But some people think the real plan is to use insurance tax money to pay the county’s share of the new sports complex at Mid Town Commons.
Magistrate Billy Parrish says that’s why he’s been the lone no vote at Fiscal Court on the complex.
“I’d like to use that million dollars to reduce the insurance tax,” Parrish said. He added he’s not opposed to building the complex.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton’s latest estimate this week was that the complex could cost $9 million. He told a town hall that Hopkins County could cover the debt service for it.
Parrish campaigned on reducing or eliminating the insurance tax. But to borrow from that goblin game on Facebook, many have tried that before and failed.
Parrish noted there’s no guarantee about how much coal severance money Hopkins County will receive next year. But he heard hopeful news about that during a visit to Frankfort Thursday.
“The Governor supports full funding,” Parrish said. “He wants a spirit of cooperation.”
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke to local leaders during Elected Officials Day at the state capitol.
Whitfield said right now, Hopkins County receives 25-30% of the coal severance money it pays to the commonwealth. But even full funding might not be enough to persuade him to reduce the insurance tax.
“We have one mine left in Hopkins County,” Whitfield said. “There’s a concern we could still lose it.” He pointed to Webster County, where the last open mine closed last year.
Almost all incorporated cities in Hopkins County keep the insurance tax collected inside their city limits. The exception is Nebo, which keeps half of the tax. Parrish’s district includes Nebo and more.
“Two-thirds of my district is in the county,” Parrish said. He believes county residents have paid the bulk of the jail debt.
The insurance tax was the idea of Judge-Executive Richard Frymire in 1999. He was unavailable for comment Friday about it. But in a June 2013 letter to The Messenger, Frymire said today’s magistrates “can revisit the needs of the county to determine if a reduction in rate is warranted.”
That process will begin in March, with meetings on the fiscal 2021 Hopkins County budget. Parrish seems certain to bring up the insurance tax, as everything is presented.
“I don’t know how much it would take out of the budget,” Parrish said.
Whitfield agreed that the entire budget would have to be reviewed if momentum grows to reduce the insurance tax.
In the meantime, County Jailer Mike Lewis dropped a hint in January about what he’d like to see done with some of that money.
“The jail’s paid off. But you have a 20-year-old jail,” Lewis said during a meeting where the sports complex plan was first unveiled. He explained Friday that he does not want the building completely forgotten.
“When you have a fairly new building, you don’t have upkeep needs,” Lewis said. But now, three industrial dryers need replacing. One of them has been down for almost a year.”
Lewis said estimates the dryers will cost $10,000 each to replace. But he doesn’t think the jail will need the entire $900,000 for annual maintenance and repairs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.