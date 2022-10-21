The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission (HCTCC) will be bringing back, by popular demand, the Big Mad Chair Pumpkin Patch.
New this year will feature a carving and painting contest. The HCTCC will select one winner from each category, Best Painted Pumpkin and Best Carved Pumpkin. Winners will receive a $25 Hopkins County Chamber Check.
“This is a great activity for the whole family, business or organization,” Colbi Ferguson, Communication Director for the HCTCC said. “To enter, carve a pumpkin or paint a pumpkin, place the pumpkin in the Big Mad Chair Patch, take a photo and send it via messenger to the HCTCC on Facebook, or email the photo to cferguson@visitmadisonvilleky.com.”
All pumpkins must be placed by October 30 and left at the patch to be eligible to win. Winners will be announced on Halloween. The Big Mad Chair will provide a great fall photo opportunity, decorated with the pumpkins and fall décor.
“Take a picture with your pumpkin and tag #ReadyAimFun or @visitmadisonvilleky for a chance to be featured on the HCTCC social media feeds.”
All carved and painted pumpkins need to be placed at the Big Mad Chair Patch anytime between October 21 and October 30 in order to be considered for the competition. Carved pumpkins will be illuminated on Halloween during the trick-or-treating hours. For more information please call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, 270-821-4171.
