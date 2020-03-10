Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Roger J. Cottoner, 63, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Gregory A. Ezell, 33, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Raleigh D. Lamar, 18, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
• Caylee Maulding, 18, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Nichole J. Merrell, 29, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Trevor S. Messamore, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Jermaine White Sr., 44, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of contempt of court.
• David S. Wood, 42, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with second-degree disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault.
• Marcelina R. Wood, 34, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by deception/cold checks.
