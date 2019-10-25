How to Select a Quality Hearing Aid Hearing loss varies widely, sometimes quite different for each person

More than 40 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss or impairment. Difficulty hearing can have a huge impact on our lives, from struggling to understand conversations to enjoying our favorite forms of entertainment.
Hearing aids can help relieve the consequences of this condition and ensure that the hearing-impaired lead richer, fuller lives. If you think you may need a hearing aid, it's a good idea to talk to an expert. Types of hearing loss vary widely, and are sometimes quite different from person to person.
Recent innovations in hearing aids include digital processors to isolate and amplify the frequencies a patient needs most. Ask your doctor about your options for a quality hearing device.
Styles
Gone are the days of bulky, obvious hearing aids. The most popular hearing aids on the market fit completely within the ear canal. While they are attractive and barely noticeable, their small size means they are typically more expensive.
Other styles include half-shell, full-shell, behind-the-ear and open-fit hearing aids. Because these hearing aids come in a range of sizes and prices, consult with a specialist to help you choose the right style to fit your needs.
Internal Electronics
The design of a hearing aid will make a large difference in cost and performance. Two devices may look similar but produce dramatically different results.
The difference is in the internal electronics. Nearly all hearing aids available today are digital. They will filter out background noise, enabling the wearer to hear a conversation clearly. This technology is particularly effective in crowded settings.
This technology can be tailored to help with your particular kind of hearing loss. If you have an outdated hearing aid, consider upgrading to a more modern device. It will help your hearing be as close to natural as possible.
Options
When you are searching for a hearing aid, look for special features that will enhance your hearing and your life.
Some examples include:
Bluetooth connections: You could connect wirelessly to Bluetooth electronic devices, such as smart phones. It allows you to hear phone conversations directly through your hearing aid.
Telephone adaptors: This feature senses when you are talking on the phone and adjusts the setting to make it more clear during your conversation.
Directional microphone: You can adjust your device to pick up sound that is directly in front of you. For example, when you are having one-on-one conversations with a person, it is useful to turn the microphone to improve your hearing. You may also change the setting to a more general setting that would be useful at public performances or concerts.
Remote control: Some devices allow you to adjust the settings without touching it. A remote control can change the directional microphone or amplification.
There are a lot of beautiful sounds in the world. Don't let your hearing loss cause you to miss any more of them. A hearing aid can help you.
