The Hopkins County unemployment rate went up in October, and now is slightly above the average for Kentucky.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported Wednesday that the local jobless rate was 3.9% last month, up from 3.7% in September. Unemployment across the commonwealth took a big drop in October, to 3.7%.
Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corp., found little explanation for the October increase "other than normal slight ups and downs." He noted 4% is the federal definition of full employment.
"Anything under 4% is excellent," Hagerman said Thursday.
The number of people counted as unemployed in Hopkins County went up by 25 in October, to 740. At its highest point of the year in June, 1,007 people were listed without jobs.
Hopkins County is part of a five-county cluster in western Kentucky with unemployment below 4%. Henderson and Webster counties stand at 3.6%, while Crittenden and McLean counties are at 3.7%.
The center reported the best job gains across Kentucky in October came in professional and business services, especially administration and waste management. The biggest decline occurred in manufacturing, especially for durable goods.
Hagerman said when it comes to new jobs in Hopkins County, "a lot depends on what happens nationally." He indicated trade deals between the U.S. and China could affect major investments.
Hagerman said Hopkins County has added more than 450 new jobs in the last two years.
An updated list of current local job openings can be reviewed at HopkinsCoKyJobs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.