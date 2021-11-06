On Friday, Nov. 5, Kentucky Movers and Makers celebrated its first anniversary in Madisonville. Due to COVID-19 the soft opening celebration that was scheduled for last year was not able to happen. Since opening, Movers and Makers has grown and continued to make wonderful additions to this 7,000-square foot gorgeous space.
“A successful turnout of roughly 20 tours, it was great to see so many people coming in for the open house celebration,” Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director of Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.
Movers and Makers offers a monthly membership very similar to how a gym runs its memberships. For $45 a month, members are able to come and go as they please, as many times as they want, to make and create whatever it is they desire. Bring your ideas and your own materials and the machines are yours to use. Currently, there are 63 monthly members, with capability and space for 80 members.
Unique and custom classes are also an option at Movers and Makers. For those who want to make something to keep, sell, or give away as a gift, this is a great option. Classes range from woodworking and customizing cutting boards, to Christmas ornaments, to sewing and creating handbags or lunch bags, to jewelry classes where people can make bracelets and rings. The possibilities are endless. Most classes range in price from $25-$40, with members receiving hefty discount on classes.
“We want to encourage people to get involved in business as a result of this,” Ray Hagerman, President of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. “Whether it is a hobby, people running their business, making things to give away or for a side hustle, we want the community to learn about what it is that we offer here.”
On November 11, there are two classes being offered, a Beginners CNC Wood Carving workshop and a Hand Letter a Holiday Chalkboard class. November 18 will offer a Laser Engraving Class using the AP Lazer for as little as $15.
“Open noon to 8pm, we find that many people like to come in the evenings after work. We have a group of older gentlemen that come together to work on projects and have a great time. They teach and learn from each other,” Hagerman.
Movers and Makers does offer a selling program to those who make and don’t want to take. In the front of the space is their gift shop, where makers are given the opportunity to sell their products. The makers set the price and once sold, Movers and Makers keeps 10% and then sends the maker a check for the rest.
Another hidden gem that you will find inside the space, is the Campfire Roasters roastery. Here all guests are able to purchase bagged coffee, coffee — hot or iced — by the cup, and even a breakfast sandwich or snack. The roastery is open 7am-3pm. This partnership is great for both businesses. Movers and Makers are typically getting two new members per month just from people coming in and enjoying a delicious cup of coffee.
For more information or to book an upcoming class, visit, kentuckymoversandmakers.com.
