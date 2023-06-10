Dr. Andy Belcher has been selected to take on a new role with the Hopkins County School systems, assuming the role of as assistant superintendent.
Belcher has served as district director of assessment for the past five years. In the new role, Belcher will oversee transportation and assessment.
He said the Transportation Department at Hopkins County Schools plays a vital role in the district’s collective success.
“We are fortunate to have such exceptional school bus drivers and a Transportation Department that goes above and beyond to serve our community,” said Belcher. “I am grateful to the members of the hiring committee and Superintendent Smith for giving me the opportunity to join this special group of people.”
Belcher has worked as a school counselor at James Madison Middle School, the principal at Hopkins County Day Treatment and HCS Academy, a school psychologist for Hopkins County Schools, and a classroom teacher at South Hopkins Middle School and Broadway Elementary School in Providence. He is also currently an adjunct professor at Oakland City University.
Belcher has a bachelor’s degree in middle school education and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Murray State University. He holds a doctorate in education in educational leadership from Oakland City University.
Belcher is a member of the boards of directors of the Southern Regional Education Board and the Kentucky Association of Assessment Coordinators. He is also a member of the University of Kentucky Parent Advisory Council.
He is active in the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, serving as a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board, as well as being chairman of the Board of Directors of Leadership Hopkins County.
HCS Superintendent Amy Smith said Dr. Belcher’s servant leadership skills will be beneficial in leading our transportation family.
“His heart for our students, staff, and community is at the forefront of all decisions,” she said. “We are excited to work with Dr. Belcher in his new role and look forward to his innovation mindset in recruiting and retaining drivers, monitors, and vehicle mechanics.”
