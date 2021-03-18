The death of a 19-year-old man is being investigated by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers after he fell from a bluff at the Jones Kenney Wildlife Management Area in Caldwell County near Dawson Springs.
Caldwell County Deputy Coroner Tim Cook identified the man as Brayden Justice Sorrick of Fresno, California, who was serving in the military at Fort Campbell.
According to Kevin Kelly, public information officer for the KFWD, officers received a call around 5:30 p.m.
“At this point, the investigation is still ongoing but the officers don’t suspect foul play in the death,” Kelly said. “The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Madisonville and the autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).”
Cook said Sorrick was hiking the area with his girlfriend when he climbed to the top of the waterfall and slipped.
“He fell off the waterfall approximately 70 feet,” said Cook. “They had been in the woods for about two or three hours and they were at the waterfall. He climbed to the top of the waterfall to take some more pictures and fell.”
