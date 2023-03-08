In the center of Dawson Springs, on East Arcadia Ave., you’ll find Trail Town Spirits, LLC—owned and operated since 2015 by the mother-daughter duo of Brenda Haulk and Delena Gentry.
As observed in the United States, March is Women’s History Month—with March 8 designated as International Women’s Day.
“Not only are we a female-owned business, we are also a family-owned and locally-owned business,” said Gentry.
Aside from Haulk and Gentry, Trail Town Spirits employs two full-time and two part-time workers. Both of the full-time employees are also women.
“We employ local people who shop in Dawson Springs and rent homes in town—so when you patronize this local, family-owned business, the money stays in this community,” Gentry said.
March may be a time to recognize the accomplishments of women throughout time, but the Trail Town Spirits building has a storied history of its own.
“The store has somewhat of a colorful past,” Gentry explained. “It has been home to Ausenbaugh’s Repair Shop and most recently Hawk Buildings.”
“Story has it that it was originally a beer distribution center—so I guess you can say it has come full circle,” she said. “We have tried to preserve its character and charm by turning what was originally part of the inside of the building into a literal drive-thru.”
Recent events have given the mother and daughter team quite a story of their own.
“If owning a business has taught us anything, it is resilience,” said Gentry. “Between the pandemic, tornado, and current economy, the past couple of years have been challenging.”
“We lost our roof and sustained considerable damage as a result of the tornado—we were shut down for two-and-a-half months,” she continued. “Fortunately, we were able to keep all of our employees on payroll the entire time we were closed, and we spent that time working as a family volunteering in the community.”
In terms of struggles with the economy, “Small business owners have an increasingly difficult job with more regulations, government requirements, bigger competitors, and higher taxes,” she added.
These adversities have provided the co-owners with insight for the future of Trail Town Spirits.
“In order to be successful in the future, it is necessary to learn from the past,” Gentry said. “We are planning on being around for many years to come—strongly engaged in our community.”
That community is one that both Haulk and Gentry are proud to call home.
“For us, the highlight of owning a business in Dawson Springs is being able to give back to the community that we live in,” Gentry concluded. “We believe that a business is only as strong as the community that supports it, and without our amazing customers, there would not be a Trail Town Spirits.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.