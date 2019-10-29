The number of hotel and motel rooms in Hopkins County is increasing, which has resulted in a minimal impact on bringing in more conventions and conferences to Madisonville.
Holiday Inn Express and Suites Madisonville opened in Mid Town Commons on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Staff members said Monday that business has been active there. Rooms start at $115.43 per night, according to the hotel's website.
Trish Noel, executive director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, says IHG's new hotel added 73 rooms, making the local count 576.
"Can we have regional meetings? Yes," Noel said -- especially on weekends. But she said conventions during the week still are problematic.
"It certainly will open up some availability through the week," Noel said. She described the situation prior to mid-September as "somewhat difficult."
Ballard Convention Center has seen no difficulties recently. In fact, it was booked so full on October weekends that the Midwest Madisonville Gun Show had to move to the West Kentucky Archery Complex.
"We had election school two times during October," executive director Dana Brown said Monday.
Other one-day events keep her center busy during the week as well. An excavating seminar was held there Monday, and the Kentucky Engineering Center plans to hold an all-day seminar there Wednesday.
"It's another example of folks coming down from Frankfort," Brown said, to hold events in a tri-state regional hub.
Brown calls the 10-year-old convention center a "very attractive" location for that.
"It's very easy to get to us," Brown said. With Madisonville 40 miles from metro Evansville, "People don't want to drive two or three hours."
Ballard's next big event will be the Woman's Club of Madisonville auction on Thursday, Nov. 14.
"It will be huge," Brown said.
After that, Brown said the convention center already is booked for all December weekends as well. In fact, equipment dealer Hutson Inc. decided to hold its statewide "holiday party" at the center - but it won't happen until Saturday, Jan. 4.
"That's a new trend now for corporations," Brown explained. She's noticed coal companies doing the same thing.
"They realize everybody's busy in December, so they want to extend the party," she said.
