Many people talk about the problems of homeless veterans. Don Jones wants to do something substantial for them.
"I found out the hard way, some people don't want help," Jones said Monday. "We want somebody we can lift out of that."
A "lift", as in a ride, is exactly what Jones of Mortons Gap hopes to provide. Jones and Dean Herron of Hanson organized the Vans for Vets project several weeks ago.
"We want to get homeless veterans off the street, with a warm place to stay," Jones explained.
With a full-size van, vets can travel around the area while also having shelter -- whether they're seeking jobs or stopping at a truck stop to shower.
Jones describes himself as a "trench evangelist" and future chaplain. He says he came up with the idea when his daughter became homeless. Jones provided her a minivan, then upgraded her to a full-size ride.
"She likes the RV way of life," said Jones, who indicated his daughter is now employed in Paducah. "She might not want an apartment."
Jones counts three homeless veterans as eligible for the vans right now in Hopkins County. But he knows the potential is much greater.
"Go to Hopkinsville; they've got 50," Jones said. "Go to Nashville, and they've got 700."
Jones, an Army veteran, cautions that not everyone holding a cardboard sign along the roadside claiming to be a "homeless veteran" is legitimate. He's using the Madisonville Salvation Army to help screen candidates.
Jones estimates it costs about $1,000 down to purchase a used full-size van.
"The 90s models are best," he said.
Then comes the cost of customizing the inside, adding a bed and propane heat. Right now, Z's Muffler in Sacramento is doing that work for free.
"We want to hand over a key, the title and six months of insurance," he said. The program also wants to provide counseling so veterans can have some form of income.
Jones said donations to Vans for Vets can be made by cash or check by visiting Mainstream Body Art at 500 South Kentucky Avenue, and specifying "Eternal Endurance, LLC". To give through an online fundraiser, search for "Don Jones" and "Mortons Gap" on Facebook.
