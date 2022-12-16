This is the time of year when presents dominate every child’s thinking, and picking the right gift can make or break the holidays.
There are always a lot of things to consider when buying a present, especially a toy. The Hopkins County Health Department shared some tips from Safe Kids Worldwide to help gift shoppers this holiday season. They suggest you consider whether or not this is a toy the child would like to play with? Do they already have something like it? Is safe for them to play with?
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016, 174,100 children under the age of 15 were seen in emergency departments for toy-related injuries. Almost half of those injured were children five years old and under.
When choosing a toy, keep in mind the child’s age. Make sure to read the instructions and warning labels to make sure the toy is right for the child.
Check to make sure there are no small parts or potential choking hazards before settling on the perfect toy. Make sure there are no holes or hinges that could catch little fingers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.