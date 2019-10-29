A Hopkins County grand jury has indicted an Earlington man on charges of abusing his baby boy in early September.
The indictment unsealed Monday accuses Herbert Harris, 38, of first-degree assault and being a second-degree "persistent felony offender." A Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputy said Harris admitted being "too rough" with his baby on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 7.
Harris reportedly dropped the boy on the side of a couch. The baby developed seizures that night and eventually was flown to Louisville for treatment. He was diagnosed with two brain bleeds and as many as five broken ribs.
In other grand jury indictments unsealed Monday:
• Macey McElfresh, 22, of Madisonville is charged with six counts stemming from a traffic stop along Interstate 69 Sunday, Sept. 1. Police say her car contained $15,000 worth of methamphetamine.
• Anthey Jones, 26, of Madisonville, who was in the car with McElfresh, is charged with five counts, including possessing a handgun despite a felony conviction.
• Gary Johnson, 55, of Eddyville is charged with two counts of child sexual abuse. Both cases occurred between July 2017 and July 2018. One of the alleged victims is younger than 12.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.