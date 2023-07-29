The Pennyrile Allied Community Services / Hopkins County Assistance Center is still accepting donations for its annual back-to-school programs.
Freddie Stafford, the assistance center coordinator, said funds are coming in low and slow this year.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 1:58 pm
The Pennyrile Allied Community Services / Hopkins County Assistance Center is still accepting donations for its annual back-to-school programs.
Freddie Stafford, the assistance center coordinator, said funds are coming in low and slow this year.
“What we strive to do at PACS is to alleviate any child going to school feeling like they are less than because of stigma,” he said. “We try to take that pressure off the child and give them some of the tools they need to learn.”
PACS is accepting monetary donations for their Burke’s gift cards. They collect donations to purchase gift cards to give to students in need for them to shop for back-to-school clothes.
“Once we get the cash, we call Burkes and divide it by the number of students,” said Stafford. “We normally do about 15 at each school. I don’t know that we are going to make that this year. I am praying and praying that we will be able to do that.”
PACS also accepts clothing donations and school supply donations. Stafford said the Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department held a Cram the Cruiser event last weekend to help collect school supplies.
He said all the clothing and school supplies are given to the Family Resource Coordinators in each Hopkins County school to give to students with a need.
Even the students who receive Burke’s gift cards are chosen by each school’s FRYSC coordinators, and then the cards are passed on to the families.
Stafford said they will give out the clothes, school supplies, and gift cards the first week of school, so all donations, monetary and items, need to be collected by Sunday, Aug. 13.
“Our main thing is to see if we can get more money for the gift cards so that no child is left behind,” he said.
Monetary donations can be sent to 130 Branch Street in Madisonville or to P.O. Box 427, Madisonville. Checks need to be made out to PACS with Back to School written in the memo line.
For more information on the programs, call 270-821-8114.
