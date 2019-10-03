By Mike Stunson
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington-born country music powerhouse Chris Stapleton will headline Kroger Field's first concert.
Stapleton, who grew up in Johnson County, will perform at the University of Kentucky football stadium, formerly known as Commonwealth Stadium, on April 25. Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale Oct. 11.
He will be joined by Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola in what's being billed as "A Concert for Kentucky." Stapleton, who was at the concert announcement Wednesday, said Nelson and Crow are people he's watched do good things over the years and have inspired him.
"To get to come here to do this, to be the first person to play this field, and to have some friends like Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow to help me do it, it's a bucket-list thing for me," Stapleton said.
All net proceeds will go to the Outlaw State of Kind, which is the charitable organization founded by Stapleton and his wife, Morgane. The money will be spent on music and arts education in Kentucky. Stapleton said he has been trying to play a charity concert In Kentucky "for a number of years" and Is happy to give back.
Stapleton could not make any promises about releasing new music prior to the April concert. "I don't think so," he said. But he has plenty of top hits to play.
It was not immediately clear how many tickets would be available in the venue. But there will be chairs on the field and well as seats in the stand, organizers said. There will also be a general admission pit on the field.
Live Nation Is partnering with University of Kentucky Athletics for the event.
"For anyone who has been to stadium shows, this will be bigger and better but similar in nature," said Michael Belkin with Live Nation.
There was a sold-out crowd of more than 17,000 when Stapleton performed at Rupp Arena last October, which was his first headlining performance as a solo artist. He was also a headliner at Louisville's Forecastle Festival in 2018.
All three of Stapleton's albums have reached No. 1 on the U.S. Country Billboard chart. He has won five Grammy Awards, ten Academy of Country Music Awards and ten Country Music Association Awards since rising to fame with his 2015 album, "Traveller."
Last week, Stapleton was honored by the Academy of Country Music as the Artist-Songwriter of the Decade.
If awards aren't enough, Stapleton has even had a cameo on "Game of Thrones," appeared on the "Toy Story 4" soundtrack and was featured in songs with pop superstars P!nk, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran and Sheryl Crow.
The upcoming event is Kroger Field's first venture into concerts. Rupp Arena, which will host Casting Crowns, Ariana Grande, The Avett Brothers and Chris Young in the coming months, is known as the premier concert venue in Lexington.
"The idea that athletic director had for this facility was that it would be used beyond the 7-8 football games we have here every year," said UK Executive Associate Athletic Director Jason Schlafer. "We have been able to do that in some of our premium spaces, but today we are really excited to announce a whole stadium use for this community."
Over 4 decades later, former cop accused of rape
By Dave Thompson
The Paducah Sun
Allegations of rape going back more than four decades ensnared a former Paducah Police officer and community award recipient Tuesday.
Henry Glore, 71, of Paducah, was arrested after Kentucky State Police investigated a claim that he impregnated an underage relative in the 1970s. The victim later gave birth, police said.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said the accusations were initially brought to PPD last year, but the department recused itself due to Laird's employment on the force more than two decades ago.
"We contacted state police and referred it to them for an investigation," the police chief said.
Trooper Bryan Luckett said KSP received the complaint late last year, and DNA samples confirmed Glore's paternity and the maternity of his accuser, who was 15 when the alleged incident occurred. Glore was 30.
He is charged with third-degree rape and incest by compulsion or with a victim incapable of consent or younger than 18.
Glore, who moved to Paducah after time as a New York City cop, was hired by PPD in 1976, according to Sun archives. He resigned from PPD after he was arrested in an undercover investigation that resulted in his pleading guilty to cocaine possession. The conviction was later expunged. Glore later worked as an area car salesman.
Glore advocated against drug use in years following his resignation, taking part in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, speaking to youth and adults, including residents of the Centerpoint Recovery Center for Men. He received the Mayor's Award in 2015, and was previously honored by the Paducah/McCracken NAACP's "Five Who Make a Difference" distinction, according to Sun archives.
Glore was booked into the McCracken County Jail on Tuesday. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
The incest charge, a Class B felony, carries a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years, while the rape charge, a Class D felony, carries a possible sentence of up to five years.
Kentucky lawmaker drafting bill to allow state's college athletes to receive compensation
By Joe Sonka
Louisville Courier Journal
In a state that places a high value on college sports, a Kentucky lawmaker has drafted a bill that would allow student-athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
State Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, told The Courier Journal he modeled his bill after the Fair Pay to Play Act signed into law on Monday in California, which challenges the NCAA's amateur status rules.
"When you see a place like California and all of its universities doing something like this, we want to make sure that Kentucky is also positioned on the forefront of being fair to its college athletes and also building competitive sports teams," he said, adding that he has been working on the draft bill since early August.
The bill signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will go into effect in 2023, making it illegal for postsecondary institutions in the state to prevent an athlete from earning compensation by selling the rights to their name, image or likeness to a third party. Athletes also will be allowed to hire licensed agents as their representatives.
States such as Florida and South Carolina are considering similar legislation.
The current rules of the NCAA do not allow athletes to hire agents or profit from their status, and the organization strongly urged California legislators not to pass the bill. NCAA President Mark Emmert recently called the legislation -- and its challenge to the organization's amateur status rules -- an "existential threat" to collegiate sports.
Much like the sponsors of the bill in California -- and the many athletes such as LeBron James who have cheered its passage -- McGarvey says the legislation is primarily about treating athletes with fairness.
"The bottom line is, we know that something has to change," McGarvey said. "We know that college sports is making billions of dollars and the players aren't even allowed to benefit from it after they graduated by having their name as part of a video game. That seems like a really unfair system."
The current draft of McGarvey's Fair Pay to Play bill closely models California's, prohibiting organizations like the NCAA from penalizing student athletes for receiving outside compensation and prohibiting colleges from revoking a student's scholarship if he or she receives such compensation.
McGarvey is holding off for now on prefiling his bill for next year's session of the Kentucky General Assembly, as there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding how the NCAA will react to states passing similar laws.
In response to the California law, the NCAA issued a statement suggesting the organization will "move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments" to its rules on usage of athletes' names, images and likenesses "that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education."
"As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide," the NCAA said in its statement.
According to a USA TODAY database tracking the finances of NCAA athletics programs, both the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville ranked in the top 20 nationally in revenue for the 2017-2018 year, each topping $134 million.
According to a Forbes ranking, the U of L and UK basketball programs are the first- and second-most profitable in the country, averaging $30.4 million and $22.9 million of annual profit over the past three years, respectively.
UK men's basketball coach John Calipari, who often criticizes the NCAA's amateur rules, told reporters at a media day on Tuesday that he had not had time to review California's new law yet.
Noting the importance of college basketball to the state, McGarvey said it is vital that Kentucky's laws move with the times and protect its collegiate athletes.
"We are the epicenter of college basketball," McGarvey said. "We want to make sure that those athletes are getting treated fairly and that we continue to have that for years to come."
