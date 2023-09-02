Hanson City Commissioners voted on Tuesday to keep 2022 tax rates in place for 2023.
That would put real property at 13 cents per $100, tangible property at 2.4 cents per $100, and motor vehicle and water property at 15.9 cents per $100.
Casey Pearson, Hanson city clerk, said the motor vehicle and water are set by Frankfort and have been the same rate for the past few years.
She said the Hopkins County Property Valuation Administration and the Pennyrile Area Development District increased the 2023 tax rates to almost double what the 2022 tax rate was.
“We do not have to go with these rates since they are so high and doubled,” said Pearson.
The commissioners unanimously voted to not increase the 2023 tax rates.
Silas Matchem, of Matchem Group, asked the crowd at the commission meeting for their input on what they would like to see in the way of retail and residential development in Hanson. Everything the community members mentioned will make it into the strategic plan for Hanson.
“If we want to grow and see some things happen, we have to have a plan in place to know what that looks like, how do we get there, what is the strategy,” said Matchem.
Commissioner Felicia Greer said the city is getting ideas from everyone in the community to determine what people want in Hanson in one year, five years, and 10 years.
Pearson said she will be sending out surveys through the mail to all Hanson residents to get their feedback as well.
Matchem said they will have another meeting within the next few weeks to talk specifically about downtown Hanson. Greer said the preservation board is starting back up, so if anyone is interested, contact City Hall and they will get you in touch with the person leading it.
The Hanson Volunteer Fire Department requested the commission approve burn permits for anyone who wants to burn within the city limits.
Some of the requirements on the permit are that someone must remain with the controlled burn at all times; the permit is for brush only, not building materials or leaves; the permit will only be good for the date and time shown; flammable liquids of any kind are not permitted; the City of Hanson and the Hanson Fire Department are not responsible for any accidents, injuries, or property damage as a result; and state laws for open burning must be followed.
“I think we do need to adopt this policy of a burn permit,” said Hanson Mayor Jimmy Epley.
The commissioners unanimously voted to adopt a burn permit. Anyone interested in a burn permit will need to go to Hanson City Hall to obtain one.
Epley gave an update on several water line projects going on in Hanson. The water line down by the school is completed. They are just waiting on the state to finish a road before that project can be officially completed.
He said engineers are also working on the cost and equipment to extend a water line from Acapulco to the Dollar Tree.
Epley said they are working under a deadline since Dollar Tree wants to break ground in November. He hopes to have the numbers and equipment by the next meeting since they will have to order items.
During public comments, Hanson Fire Chief Jesse Breedlove asked the commission why changes were made to the sewer line at the new fire department site without the fire department being notified. The city replaced the manhole cone and cover without testing it, he said.
“To me, that is a slap in the face and a waste of $3,000 of fire department money,” said Breedlove.
Epley said the cone and casting were not to Hanson’s standards. The changes were made after the city had accepted it into their system.
“We didn’t want to waste the money on testing it because we knew it wasn’t going pass,” he said.
Breedlove said the agreement made at the last meeting was that they would put a manhole cover on it, bond it, and then the city could retest it.
“If we had known you were going to take it and throw it away, we wouldn’t have spent the additional money to buy the manhole,” he said. “They were to state specs.”
Breedlove added that the sewer and everything were to Kentucky specs and that there was no standard for the City of Hanson on paper when everything was bought.
Also, during public comments, a community member with property next to city property wanted to know when the fencing around the sewer building would be completed.
She said some of the privacy her home had was lost when the city removed several mature trees from the area.
“We were not aware that all of our trees would be gone,” she said. “We had Jimmy in our backyard. He promised us not all of our trees would be gone. I have multiple pictures showing everything was gone. They touched our property line.”
Her family counted on that wall of trees and their privacy fence for the privacy it gave from the city property. Now, their fence is not as stable as it was before, and there are tree stumps connected to her fence and some on her property.
Epley said no trees on private property were removed. They were all on city property.
The community member said her family had to spend their own money to replace the trees that were removed. When she talked to Hanson City Superintendent Brian Ruffin, he told her how many trees it would take to rebuild that privacy.
She dropped off receipts for the purchase of 40 baby trees totaling around $450 to the city office to be reimbursed.
The commissioners and the city clerk decided to talk to Ruffin when he returns from training to determine the best course of action for the city. Epley added that they will also consult the city attorney to get clarification on what the city is legally allowed to do.
In other news, the Hanson City Commission:
- approved to surplus all structures and contents of 200 North Livingston St. once the previous owner has removed everything they want.
- approved to allow a high school student to continue to co-op for the City of Hanson now that summer is over.
- approved to lease a back hoe from John Deer at a 6.2% interest rate.
- heard a request to start the process to expand the Hanson Cemetery from Mayor Epley. He said they have sold a large amount of burial plots and would like to start extending it toward the railroad tracks.
- approved to install two port-a-potties and a hand washing station at the Hanson City Park to be surrounded by a fence to allow privacy. The restroom company will change out the port-a-potties themselves.
- approved to pay $21,875 to install a pavilion at the Hanson City Park. It will measure at 20-by-30 feet with a four inch concrete pad with shingle roofing tiles.
- was presented with several ideas from Harry Bowles, owner of Art Book, to consider for murals in downtown Hanson. The city has requested a price to have a mural done on the Hanson Fire Department door by the next meeting and designs the city and fire department can decide on.
- heard from Pearson that Cemify is up and running with all the deeds connected to the system and all the plots in the system as well. She said people can access the cemetery layout through the Cemify website and beginning in January 2025 there will be a connection to the Hanson City Hall website that people will be able to use.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Hanson City Hall.
