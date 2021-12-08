Although the holiday season is a wonderful time of year, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville encourages precautions with a new COVID-19 variant now identified in the U.S.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said anytime the COVID-19 numbers increase, there is a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths tend to follow.
“The health care system continues to be stretched to the limits with caring for COVID and COVID-related conditions,” she said.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 217 deaths.
On Tuesday, the hospital reported 16 COVID-19 patients with two vaccinated and 14 unvaccinated. There were three unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit on Tuesday.
The Kentucky COVID-19 website had Hopkins County classified as red with an incidence rate of 40.6 on Monday. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
According to the Associated Press, Kentucky has had an escalation in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a COVID-19 update on Monday, that virus-related hospitalizations are rising, along with admissions to intensive care units and ventilator use.
“Everything across the board is going up,” he said. “We are certainly in another escalation.”
Quinn said the hospital believes the recent increase is from Thanksgiving gatherings. She also said the increase is from a decline in mask-wearing and the vaccination rate in the county is still not where it needs to be.
“Putting those things together will lead to an increase in COVID cases every time,” said Quinn.
As for the new variant, no case of omicron has been detected in Kentucky as of Monday, said Beshear.
“It’s been detected in so many different states, it is likely here,” he said.
Quinn said they are still waiting on more information about omicron. From what they are hearing, it may be faster spreading than the delta variant and will most likely be the majority of the COVID-19 cases soon.
“So far, it seems to cause a milder case of COVID than delta did in most people,” said Quinn. “It is important to note that we do not know how our bodies will react to a virus, so just because it is a mild case in one person, that may not be the case for everyone.”
She said booster doses seem to keep infections lower, and if someone does still contract COVID-19, the majority of people have a much milder case and a higher chance of survival.
“Booster doses basically re-expose us to the immunizing antigen,” said Quinn. “They are intended to increase immunity against the antigen back to protective levels after memory against that antigen has declined through time.”
The best way to stop the virus from mutating and spreading is still to get vaccinated, she said. The hospital is seeing people contract COVID-19 more than once.
“If we see a significant surge on omicron COVID-19, as well as flu in the hospitals, clinics, and Urgent Care centers, it will not take long to overwhelm the healthcare system once again,” said Quinn.
The hospital is encouraging everyone eligible to get their flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, or booster dose. She said masking when indoors, maintaining distance from those not in your household, and washing hands frequently still helps keep the virus at bay.
Baptist Health is administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to a health care professional for more information.
To make an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-524 ext. 229.
