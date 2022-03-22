The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Gregory Kent Atkins, was charged, March 18, for failure to appear in court.
Candace G. Conrad, was charged, March 18, for failure to appear in court.
Caleb R. Schumacher, was charged, March 18, for fleeing or evading police, first degree ( motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking marijuana, hallucinogens, unspecified drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schumacher also charged for reckless driving and no operator’s license and improper registration plate.
Steven D. Ross, was charged, March 19, for criminal mischief in the third degree.
Christin B. Crawford, was charged, March 18, for theft by deception including cold checks.
Courtney Ann Crabtree, was charged, March 20, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Keisha Renae Morrow, was charged, March 19, for criminal trespassing in the first degree.
Jack N, Mullins, was charged, March 19, for contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
Greg Dewayne Childress, was charged, March 20, for speeding 20 mph over the limit and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Edra M. Cline, was charged, March 20, for failure to appear in court.
