Class 101 Western Kentucky started last year with the goal of assisting families and their children begin the process of plotting their course towards college, and on Thursday the business celebrated the end of a successful first year with a celebration that also served as the grand opening of their new location.
“Its been fun watching out first group going all the way through the process,” said Kia Zieba, one of the owners of Class 101 Western Kentucky. “We love seeing their hard work pay off.”
Class 101 is designed as a program that helps students not only prepare for ACT testing, which is one of their biggest offerings, but also offers assistance in several other ways. Instructors offer students help deciding on a major, decide on a college and even building a good resume to help them get into the college of their choosing.
It also helps students plan college visits as they try to decide which college they want to attend, and then helps that student build the resume and tests scores they need to get into that particular college.
Nine high school seniors took part in the program during its first year. All nine have been accepted to college and will continue their academic careers in the fall.
“Even though seniors have only had a year with them, they took advantage of all the services Class 101 offers,” said Betsy Filchak, director of operations for Class 101, which has 47 locations nation-wide.
“These seniors walked away with some really great opportunities. They’ve worked hard and its paid off,” said Sara Lutz who co-owns the business with Zieba. “But I think the more time they have in the program, the more benefits we can provide them. This week we’ve actually started two eighth graders. Being able to come in right before they start high school and be able to start this process with us could be crucial.”
Even as the first group of seniors prepare of their graduation and head off to college, Class 101 is looking ahead. This yea’s juniors are next year’s seniors and they will go through all of the same steps that their predecessors went through.
Ideally Class 101 is looking to get students as early as eight grade so that counselors can work with them all the way from the start of their high school career until they graduate. But its never too late. Regardless of what grade a student is in, Class 101 is looking to help.
During the school year, Class 101 will work with students on multiple areas, including essay writing. But for many, it is the ACT prep that they are most looking forward to.
“When we practice the ACT, we do it several times, then they go in more relaxed,” said Zieba. “They aren’t rush. They can go in knowing they’ve done this before. They know what its like. And the more you practice, the better you get at it.”
“Its really been beneficial to me, especially the ACT aspect,” said junior Ella Kirkland. “I’m not a very good test taker, so I needed this. Each week we come in and go over a subject on each portion of the ACT. Its boosted my score by three points.”
“Its not about us, its about the students,” said Lutz. “Its about celebrating them and celebrating their successes. We’ve had a lot of cheers and tears.”
Class 101 dates back to the 1990s when founder Tom Pabin was working as a youth minister in Lexington.
“Tom was a finance guy by day and a youth minister at night,” said Lutz. “He had a single mother of one of the children in his youth group come to him. She didn’t know what to do. He started meeting with the daughter every week at Fazoli’s. A few months later she was bringing 20 friends with her.”
Now the organization has 47 locations around the country, all with the same goal, helping students and parents through the process of selecting and getting into college.
After sharing office space with John Zieba’s State Farm Insurance during their first year, Class 101 has now moved into its own space at the rear of the same building.
Parents or students interested in find out more about the program can call 270-452-2522 or visit their website at: class101.com/westernkentucky
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.