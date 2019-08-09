By Chris Kenning
Louisville Courier Journal
Out-of-work Kentucky miners who are blocking a coal train to demand unpaid wages from their bankrupt former coal employer on Tuesday took a big step closer to returning to work -- and getting at least some of the money they are owed.
A federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday signaled approval of Tennessee-based Kopper Glo's purchase of Black Mountain and Lone Mountain mines in Harlan County as part of bankruptcy sales of Blackjewel's mining operations in four states.
Kopper Glo President Hunter Hobson said that under the still-to-be finalized purchase, the company planned to reopen the handful of mines to produce metallurgical coal and reemploy as many miners as possible.
The deal includes $450,000 toward an estimated $2.5 million in owed wages to Kentucky miners and another $550,000 in royalties toward those wages once mining operations restart.
At the protest site Tuesday, miners who started the day cooking eggs and listening via phone to the bankruptcy proceedings from an open-windowed pickup truck were optimistic but cautious.
"We're excited," said Collin Cornette, a former miner who was among those blocking a train of 100 coal cars worth nearly $1 million trying to leave a Blackjewel mine since last week. "It's not final, but it feels like a victory, like the American working man has been recognized for the struggles we have, not just in coal but every industry."
The miners may decide to stay on the site until cash is in hand, he said. Ned Pillersdorf, who is representing the miners, said he will travel to the tracks to meet with miners tomorrow.
The July 1 bankruptcy of the nation's sixth-largest U.S. coal producer came without warning and sparked financial turmoil when paychecks bounced. It left 1,700 jobless in Wyoming, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky, including more than a quarter of miners in Harlan County, the site of historic battles forminers' rights.
Pillersdorf said he and other attorneys will continue to battle for a share of the $6 million sale price to get them closer to the full amount or more under wage laws that allow for double damages.
"We've got a real chance to make these guys whole," he said, adding that it's unusual for workers to get prioritized in such bankruptcy cases.
Kopper Glo agreed to pay $6.3 million in cash for the properties as well as more than $9 million in royalties.
The miners' coal-train standoff in Harlan County, which came weeks after the bankruptcy, catalyzed attention from national politicians and news media. Dozens of miners attended the hearings on Monday wearing yellow "Pay the Miners First" T-shirts.
Once miners were on the tracks, news reports prompted U.S. Labor Department investigators to go Harlan County, court documents said. They later filed a motion block the shipment until employees got back pay.
While some relief was finally a real possibility, the long-term impact of the bankruptcy's turmoil in Harlan remains to be seen. Blackjewel's collapse followed a string of coal company bankruptcies in recent years.
Blackjewel purchased marginal mines and found itself struggling, said former CEO Jeff Hoops in court papers, bowing to familiar pressures of abundant natural gas, more renewable energy and tougher environmental regulations.
Beshear: Kentucky lieutenant governor should have powerto hire, fire her staff
By Tom Loftus
Louisville Courier Journal
FRANKFORT -- Attorney General Andy Beshear says Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton has the authority to hire and fire employees within her office.
"As a constitutionally elected officer, the lieutenant governor retains authority over the functions, personnel, funds, equipment, facilities, or records of her office," said an opinion issued by Beshear's office Thursday morning.
Hampton requested the opinion after the Bevin administration dismissed two of the three members of her office staff earlier this year and blocked her attempts to rehire them.
In January, the Bevin administration fired Steve Knipper from his job as Hampton's chief of staff. And in late May, it fired Adrienne Southworth as Hampton's deputy chief of staff, leaving her with only one staff member.
The second firing prompted Hampton to complain on her Twitter account about "dark forces" within the governor's administration.
Thursday's opinion, authored by Assistant Attorney General Taylor Payne, said state law gives the lieutenant governor all the powers and responsibilities of an "appointing authority" with respect to her staff.
"The Personnel Cabinet cannot obstruct the Lieutenant governor from exercising this authority," the opinion said.
Bevin administration officials have insisted they are on sound legal ground in the decisions to terminate the two employees.
And an opinion of the attorney general on such matters does not carry the force of law.
The Knipper firing occurred after he filed to run for secretary of state, which was contrary to an administration policy that any governor-appointed employee who runs for partisan office must resign from their job.
In late May, the administration sacked Southworth without giving a reason.
But after Hampton's public objections to the move, Bevin chief of staff Blake Brickman issued a statement saying Southworth was let go for demonstrating poor judgment and misusing state property.
He said there were a number of reasons, "not the least of which were repeatedly advocating that the governor commute the sentence of an individual who is serving a 25-year sentence for raping his own step-daughter."
Brickman said Southworth also made repeated and unauthorized efforts to lobby state legislators "in an effort to pass legislation that provides more leniency for convicted sex offenders who violate their parole."
Southworth has said these things are not true. And both she and Knipper have appealed their dismissals to the state Personnel board.
Attempted murdercase dismissed while states decide who should prosecute
By Beth Smith
The Henderson Gleaner
HENDERSON -- A case against a Henderson man accused of crossing state lines in an alleged attempt to kill his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed until the details of which state should prosecute can be nailed down.
Officials said a Henderson County grand jury dismissed the attempted murder charge against Jacob Roderick, 37, but he is still being held on other local charges and at least two warrants from other states.
The victim -- an Illinois resident -- has been notified that Kentucky's attempted murder charge has been dismissed, prosecutors said.
"He can't be charged in both states with attempted murder, even though he did certain things toward that end (in both locations)," said Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Markwell.
"We feel that Illinois has more stake in this. He is accused of stalking her there and causing her harm there. And we felt that the best thing to do is to dismiss it in Kentucky so Illinois can take it. If they don't pursue it, we can re-submit the attempted murder charge to the grand jury here."
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office became involved in the investigation in April after being notified by the sheriff's department in Marion, Illinois, that they believed Roderick, a resident of the True Vine Inn, had broken into his ex's house.
"They told us that they believed he had traveled to Kinmundy, Illinois, in the early hours of April 24, where he allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend's house, poisoned her dog and stole some items from her house," said Sheriff's Detective John Nevels. The woman wasn't home at the time.
According to an arrest warrant filed in the Henderson Judicial Center, the victim said the only room in her house that was ransacked was her bedroom. She said, "all of her underwear was missing, along with her cellphone," court papers said.
The victim told authorities that Roderick always seemed to know where she was and was somehow tracking her.
Trial preparationsnearly completein Madden case
By Justin Story
Bowling Green Daily News
SCOTTSVILLE -- With the trial of Timothy Madden a month away, attorneys on both sides indicated they anticipate being ready to proceed on the scheduled date.
Madden is accused of murder, kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the Nov. 14, 2015, death of 7-year-old Gabriella "Gabbi" Doolin.
Madden, 42, of Scottsville, faces the death penalty if convicted as charged.
At a pretrial conference Wednesday in Allen Circuit Court, Madden's attorney, Tom Griffiths of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said he has been informed by his retained expert witnesses that DNA testing of certain evidence and a psychological evaluation of Madden have been completed.
Griffiths said he is awaiting the results of both analyses and expects to receive the results through the mail in the near future.
Madden's trial is scheduled to start Sept. 4 in Hardin County, where it was moved because of pretrial publicity and other factors.
In court Wednesday, Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker said 146 Hardin County residents have been summoned as potential jurors for this case.
Jury selection will entail individual questioning of each juror to determine whether they are able to consider the death penalty as a possible punishment.
Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan said he believed the jury pool was large enough to empanel a jury of 14 people, including two alternate jurors.
After the hearing, Morgan said he anticipated jury selection would take about a week.
"The judge has been steadfast on making sure that we are going to trial on Sept. 4," Morgan said.
