MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Kelvin Bell, 31, of Madisonville was arrested Thursday for third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked driver's license and marijuana possession.
• Joshua Glanden, 20, of Madisonville was arrested Thursday for failure to appear inDaviess County.
• Brandon Marlow, 26, of Nortonville was arrested Thursday for two charges of failing to appear in Hopkins County.
• Waymon Mason, 57, of Earlington was arrested Thursday for two charges of theft by deception, two counts of theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting and operating on a suspended or revoked driver's license.
• Tabitha Snyder, 20, of Providence was arrested Thursday for public intoxication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.