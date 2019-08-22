Sacramento man killed in collision near Hanson

A Sacramento coal miner was killed Tuesday when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck backing out of a driveway west of Hanson.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office reported Darrell Baker, 21, was driving east on Sunset Road near Harris Road at 4:13 p.m. Leonard Martin Jr., 73, backed out from his home into the street and collided with Baker on the driver's side.
The collision sent Baker's vehicle out of control, and it struck a power pole in front of the Masonic Lodge, according to the police report. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baker's widow and other relatives visited the crash site for the first time Wednesday afternoon. They hoped to retrieve his cellphone from the damage for stored photos, but they could not find the device.
Baker's mother-in-law, Toni Green of Central City, said he worked at Warrior Coal and had been married 21/2 years.
Sheriff's Deputy Will Coursey said Martin was not charged immediately with any violations. But he added the case remains under investigation.
