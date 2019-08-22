Sacramento man killed in collision near Hanson

Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.