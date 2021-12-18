The Redemption City Church of God in downtown Dawson Springs has completely transformed into a distribution center for all things tornado relief related. Taking about eight hours total to clear everything out to make room for the donated items, it has been able to serve thousands of people over the past week, according to Redemption City Church Prophecy, Brad Shuck.
“We moved the inside materials out of the way, cleaned it up, and turned it into something that we knew could help the people of Dawson,” Shuck said. “More than 30 people have been spending the night here every night since last week’s disaster.”
The center is open 24/7 and is there to provide any items needed along with a warm place to rest and a roof over head. The doors are open and no questions are being asked. Volunteers simply want to help people who are hurting and show that the love of God is here all the time, not just in times of disaster.
Redemption City Church of God Bishop Jeffrey White, out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, has been in Dawson Springs the past few days speaking the word of God and helping anyone and everyone who needs it.
“I am so proud of the work they are doing here,” White stated. “This is truly showing and giving sacrificial love to people in need.”
