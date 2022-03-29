Despite the gusty winds on Saturday, five collegiate Mine Rescue Teams came out to the Madisonville Community College Technical Campus for the Danny Knott Memorial Mine Rescue Contest.
Steven Schafrik, an associate professor of Mining Engineering at the University of Kentucky, said they had planned to have five and a half, but Penn State did not show up. The contest did have one team from the University of Kentucky, two teams from Virginia Tech, and two teams from West Virginia University competing.
“We call these things contests, but really they are training events,” he said. “The purpose is to test the skills of students who are learning how to do mine rescue.”
Schafrik said a lot of the students in the mine rescue teams are mining engineering students who are planning to go into the mining field.
“A big part of this is to make sure they have a good understanding of what the people who are actually doing the response are going through so they are not putting them into a situation that is unsafe in any way, shape, or form,” he said.
Katlyn Mullins, a UK senior, said even though this is her third year participating in the Mine Rescue Team, she still gets nervous during training.
“You think, ‘This has actually probably happened at some point and this could potentially happen in the future,’ but that is why are here learning about it,” she said. “We are just getting prepared for just in case and then hoping we never have to use these skills.”
The contests are also a way for students to meet and talk with professional mine rescuers.
“They get to mix with people they wouldn’t normally get to mix with from the college experience,” said Schafrik.
Robin Flattery, a UK graduate student, said being able to mix with the professional mine rescue teams is great because it shows them that there are still young people who want to do this.
“I think that motivates them too,” he said.
Mullins said the competitions and practice are similar in that they have different scenarios they have to work through. It tells them what the situation is, how many people they are looking for and what happened.
For this competition, the organizers put a time limit of one hour for the teams to complete the exercise. Mullins said the UK team finished in exactly 59 minutes and 40 seconds.
“I think we got done in pretty good time,” she said. “That problem was a little complicated. There were so many nitty problems that you had to worry about.”
West Virginia University took home first place, Virginia Tech took home second place and the University of Kentucky took home third place.
