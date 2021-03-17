Emergency sick leave for Hopkins County employees that can be used if they contract COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who is sick and must quarantine, has been extended until the end of May.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said the extension coincides with the goal set by President Joe Biden and Gov. Andy Beshear to have all adults be able to be vaccinated by the end of May.
“Earlier in January, we extended the emergency sick leave where if someone is quarantined they can get up to 14 days paid leave,” said Whitfield. “You cannot use that but just the one time. It would not be extending the number of days that an individual can get.”
The federal government required the emergency paid leave until the end of 2020, said Whitfield.
“They said we could extend the benefits if we wanted to but were not giving the same federal benefit that they were,” he said. “That ended the requirement on Dec. 31, 2020.”
In January’s meeting, Whitfield said private companies will receive a tax credit for any COVID hours reported for employees, but government entities do not.
“It will not cost us extra, but employees are going to be forced to take time if they get COVID-19. I think we could just continue that policy,” Whitfield said during the January meeting.
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, the Fiscal Court heard from Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis who said the jail is continuing to slowly take in state inmates adding that over the past three weeks they brought in two groups for a total of 29 state inmates.
Lewis said the jail inmate population still remains COVID free.
The court also approved to declare a state of emergency for elevator repair at the historic courthouse in Madisonville.
