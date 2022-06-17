There will be a communitywide yard sale in the Belmont subdivision off Brown Road from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Beth Simon, who is coordinating the event, said the idea came up during an association meeting when one of the board members mentioned they had done something similar in the past.
“The goal is to help people in the association clean out no longer loved, no longer needed, no longer appreciated items and make them available to people who will love, want, and appreciate them,” she said.
They have been working on putting this together for about a month and have about 25 people she knows for sure are participating. She said more will probably show up the day of to set up.
She said Madisonville is a very quiet community, and this is an opportunity for people to come together and meet their neighbors.
“My goal is always to get some group participation,” said Simon. “Trying to get folks to get rid of all of their junk, make a couple of dollars, chat with their neighbors, meet people coming through community.”
She said if people are still coming out and looking at items, some of the sales may stay out after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Although the county is going through a heat wave now, the weather is supposed to drop into the 80 by Saturday. Simon said, even so, she will have cold bottles of water to hand out for anyone that gets too hot.
If everything goes well on Saturday, and people seem to enjoy it, Simon said they might have a community potluck in one of the neighborhoods once the weather cools off some.
