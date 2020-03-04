Down the center aisle stood the groom, and to the side an officiant donned in a tux and Kermit the Frog mask. On saturday, Feb. 29 — better known as Leap Day — the Hillside Center in Madisonville celebrated with a mock wedding, themed with leaping frogs.
“With it being Leap Year, our activity assistant Julie Sharp came up with the idea of doing a leap wedding,” said the center’s Activities Director Sequoia Parker. “Many of our residents wanted to see our actual wedding, my husband Isiah and I were married this past June. They were so excited about the wedding, every time we did stuff to get ready for my wedding, they wanted to help. They wanted to see the pictures after I got them in. We thought this would be a good idea because they would actually be able to be here and be involved.”
Hillside is a rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Madisonville and has cared for its residents for over 40 years. Whenever there is a holiday, Parker said they try to do something special for their residents.
“We try to celebrate every holiday. So with Leap Year, it only comes around every four years, we wanted to do something special, something different and we wanted to commemorate that in a special way,” she said. “The fact that we just got married, they were so excited about that, we thought we could combine the two.”
In the days leading to the ceremony, residents helped create centerpieces made from popsicle sticks and colored them. They made a memory wall down one of Hillside’s hallways dedicated to the Parkers with green frog art and pictures from their engagement photo shoot.
One bridesmaid and the greeter for the center, resident Cathy Stewart, wore a green headband with fun bulbous frog eyes.
“They said to wear green, but I didn’t have anything green, but I did have pink,” she said. “Like a lily pad flower. We also got flowers from Kroger. I think it’s always special when someone from the community donates something for us to have. I said I would help with anything I can for the wedding, so I colored centerpieces and frogs.”
As the greeter, Stewart said she enjoys welcoming new residents.
“I welcome everybody aboard,” she said. “I hope that their time here is as good as mine has been.”
Sharp was the wedding planner. After watching the Amy Adams movie “Leap Year,” she wanted to create an event that was special and different for the residents. She helped create the menu for the wedding, too. Residents had “swamp water,” which was punch, “frog eggs,” Dippin Dots mint chocolate ice cream, and “ribbit cake,” a chocolate cake with green icing.
“They know that we don’t care to entertain them,” she said. “Like Mr. Pete back there, he’s going to assisted living tomorrow; he doesn’t want to leave. He said, ‘I like it here, I don’t want to leave.’ He loves the stuff that we do.”
