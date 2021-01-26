Details regarding the firing of two Madisonville Fire Department employees and the demotion of another have been released by city officials.
All three employees were determined to have violated policy “of, or failure to report violation, of job related federal or state laws or administrative regulations, engage in any activity that is detrimental to the department and conducting themselves at all in times in such a manner as to create respect for themselves, as public servants and the jurisdiction they represent.”
The two fired employees also were determined to have violated policies regarding stealing.
According to documents, the incident involves the taking of non-narcotic medications by a Madisonville Fire Department employee from the Medical Center Ambulance Service base.
According to supervisors from the MCAC, who provided email testimony regarding the incident, the supervisor received a phone call from an MFD employee who said that he was at the base on Oct. 4, 2020 earlier in the day to pick up supplies for the fire department.
The employee stated that he and another firefighter were discussing an issue that he had with not having enough prescribed medication for some type of esophageal spasms that he was diagnosed with.
“I believe he made the statement about leaving town and was scared to travel without it,” the MCAS supervisor wrote in his statement. “Somewhere in that conversation, it was brought up by one of them that MCAS had nitroglycerin. Apparently there was a discussion between the two and the end decision was to take a bottle of nitroglycerin for self use.”
The MCAS supervisor said the firefighter apologized for taking the medication without permission.
“He stated that he felt bad about it all day and thought that he needed to let someone know,” according to the MCAS supervisor’s statement. “I did thank him for calling and explained to him that we do not allow people to take supplies and medications for self use. He stated that the other firefighter made the statement that he didn’t think we would mind.”
The firefighter offered to bring back the nitroglycerin, but was advised by the MCAS supervisor that the medication had already been tampered with and the center could no longer use the medication.
When asked, the firefighter said his officer did not know about the situation.
“Obviously, we are not a pharmacy and we for sure do not have a license to dispense medication,” the MCAS supervisor said. “We do allow fire departments the option of replacing their supplies used on calls.”
Following the investigation done by the City of Madisonville, the two employees were fired and their officer was demoted to engineer, which he filed a grievance against the decision on Oct. 18.
The grievance states that the officer did not know that there was a violation to report and the firefighter said that the Nitro was given to him with permission from the Medical Center staff.
The former officer said he was first made aware of the violation on Oct. 11 and that if he had been aware prior to the meeting, he would have reported it immediately.
MFD Fire Chief John Dunning responded to the grievance stating that the officer should have been aware that MCAS staff did not have the authority to give out prescription medication to anyone for personal use.
The Kentucky State Police conducted an investigation into the incident and returned their findings to Hopkins County Assistant Attorney Lee Riddle who chose not to prosecute the case.
“After reviewing the evidence presented at the time, we chose not to prosecute,” said Riddle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.