The Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center has been serving disabled adults since 1966
Cindy Harper, the Opportunity Center executive director, said the center offers the Explorer program paid for by Kentucky Medicaid. She said it allows them to employ Community Support Associates that work one-on-one with clients.
“We currently have 23 clients, and we are allowed to have 30,” said Harper.
CSAs work with the clients to teach life skills like cooking, art, and other skills to help them live an independent life. Harper said the center works with Ensign-Bickford in Greenville to allow their clients to make plastic products.
“Each client gets to take home a paycheck, and it is based on production,” she said.
When clients are not working, they spend time learning or in the community. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the clients and CSAs go out into the community.
Harper said on Wednesdays they do a community connection where they go to different businesses to learn more about them.
“Then they get to go out to lunch, usually in sets of four,” she said. “Then we go to Parks and Rec for a couple of hours, and they get to do recreation as far as corn hole, basketball, or volleyball. They like all kinds of sports.”
After lunch and recreation, the clients go back to the center for their club meetings. She said they have a gardening club, Bible club, and comic club.
Fridays are the client’s shopping time when they go to the store. After lunch, clients return to the center and pass the time in the rec room where they play games. Harper said they really like playing Uno.
Along with a chance to work in production, clients can also work in the center’s thrift store and donation departments.
The center accepts clients not only from Muhlenberg but from Hopkins County.
Terri Fletcher, from Madisonville, said her son uses the PACS bus to get to the center and has been a client of the center for at least 10 years.
“I wouldn’t take him anywhere else,” she said. “The staff is great. He and I both through there have a tremendous support system.”
One of the skills they teach at the center is behavior support tools to better get along with people. Fletcher said she has seen a change in her son since going to the center.
“They do teach them how to behave in the community,” she said. “They learn to cook and make healthy choices. They also do physical activity exercises.”
Fletcher said her son also works through the center. It doesn’t provide much of an income but does help him feel independent and give him some spending money during field trips.
Harper said they utilize the PACS transportation to bring clients from Hopkins to Muhlenberg. They also have four vans they use for pickups and field trips.
Harper said United Way of the Coalfield has been a great partner over the years. The center has helped raise funds for UWC, and the center has received grants from UWC.
“This year, we received a $5,000 grant that will help with the transportation costs,” she said. “That helps us maintain our vehicles. There is a cost for [clients] daily, so that helps us keep the cost down.”
Harper said they love working with UWC because they have the same goals and mission, which is to help other people.
To be part of the Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center, clients have to be out of high school. She said once they are part of the center, they can remain a client for as long as they need to be.
“We have some that have been here since 1966,” said Harper.
There are still a few client openings at the center if anyone knows someone who could benefit from attending.
For more information on the Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center, call 270-338-5970 or visit https://muhlmcoc.my.canva.site/. It is located at 615 Opportunity Way in Greenville, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.