Although retired, the members of the Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association are still working to further students’ education.
HCRTA President Ann Hale said the association donated money to the Charles Gant Scholarship Foundation, Pride Elementary’s Courtyard of Curiosity, and Murray State University student Sierra Simms.
“We were given a $500 gift from our Second District [Retired Teacher Association] to be used on projects,” she said. “We do the scholarship for the education students every year.”
She said the association chose the Charles Gant Scholarship Foundation because they knew Grant when he taught in the Hopkins County School system.
“We also liked the fact that they are giving scholarships to students to further their education,” said Hale.
As for Courtyard of Curiosity at Pride, she said they liked how even though it is a club, it is still providing outdoor experiences to the students.
“A lot of learning is going on between those that are participants and the other students there,” said Hale.
The association donated $200 to the scholarship fund and gave $300 to Courtyard of Curiosity. She said they also awarded $100 to Simms for her essay.
The essay was part of the application process for the scholarship offered by the SDRTA to juniors and seniors studying education. The applicants have to write an essay explaining why they are going into the teaching field and how the money would help them. She said this year they had seven applicants.
“It was a tough decision choosing between the seven because they were all really good essays,” said Hale.
Although the association offers the education scholarship, they don’t always get the chance to donate to organizations like the Courtyard of Curiosity and the Charles Gant Scholarship Foundation. She said they are only able to donate when they have extra funds.
Normally, the association will participate in programs like the school supply drive, the backpack program, and they collect tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
“Those three are our ongoing projects,” said Hale.
The goal of the Hopkins County Retired Teacher Association is to keep retired teachers informed on what is happening with their pensions and their health insurance.
Hale said while the association has not met for a meeting in a while, they are planning to have a legislative forum on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
“It is for retired and active teachers to meet with our legislators,” she said.
For more information on the Hopkins County Retired Teacher Association, visit www.krta.org or call Ann Hale at 270-836-8762.
