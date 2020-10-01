Two constitutional amendments will be on the General Election ballot this year.
To remain unbiased, Kentucky’s county clerks are asking voters to educate themselves on the proposed amendments before voting.
The first amendment, also known as the Marsy’s Law Crime Victims Rights Amendment, states that crime victims would gain specific constitutional rights.
According to a sample ballot provided by the Hopkins County Clerk’s office, those rights include the right to be treated with fairness and due consideration for the victim’s safety, dignity, and privacy; to be notified about proceedings; to be heard at proceedings involving release, plea, or sentencing of the accused; to proceedings free from unreasonable delays; to be present at trials; to consult with the state’s attorneys; to reasonable protection from the accused and those acting on behalf of the accused; to be notified about release or escape of the accused; to have the victim’s and victim’s family’s safety considered when setting bail or determining release; and to receive restitution from the individual who committed the criminal offense.
People like Dr. Emily Bonistall Postel, who is the director of outreach for Marsy’s Law for Kentucky, said the law is “straightforward” and a “commonsense tool to correct a troubling imbalance in our justice system.
“While individuals who are accused and convicted of crimes currently possess constitutional rights, Kentucky crime victims who have had their lives forever changed are not afforded similar protections,” Postel said. “Marsy’s Law provides victims the constitutional right to be notified, to be heard, and to be present in the process that seeks to hold their offender accountable to society for the wrong committed against the victim.”
Amendment One is opposed by a group comprising the ACLU, Republican Sen. John Schickel, Kentucky’s 9th Circuit Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young and the Kentucky Tea Party.
The group released a joint statement saying that Kentucky law already grants victims many of the rights already mentioned in Marsy’s Law, including the rights to timely notice of all court proceedings, to be heard in release, plea, or sentencing proceedings, to be present at trial and all other proceedings, and the ability to consult with Commonwealth or County Attorneys.
The group also stated prosecutor offices have victims’ advocates.
“If victims feel uninformed or unsupported by these advocates, the advocates should be provided with additional resources. If the laws we have in place aren’t serving victims, let’s amend our laws, not our Constitution,” they wrote in their group statement.
Amendment Two on the ballot seeks to increase the term of commonwealth’s attorneys from six to eight years beginning in 2030 and increase the term of district court judges from four to eight years beginning in 2022. It would also require district judges to have at least eight years of legal experience. Currently, the requirement for district judges is two years.
The amendment was sponsored by Republican legislators Rep. Jason Nemes, Rep. Derek Lewis, Rep. C. Ed Massey and House Speaker David Osborne.
“If we have the commonwealth’s attorneys at six years, and the circuit judges at eight-year terms, it makes re-circuiting very difficult,” said Nemes in a statement, adding the amendment would align the district judges’ terms with all the other judges and said the amendment would increase the qualifications and the professionalism of the judiciary.
Fourteen Republican legislators voted against the bill. Sen. Wil Schroder said he supported increasing the legal experience requirement for district judges, but said eight year terms were too long for “any elected official in Kentucky.”
To also help explain the amendments, Lee Riddle, with the Hopkins County Attorney’s Office, will be on the Hopkins County Clerk’s Facebook page today talking about the amendments. An exact time for his appearance has not yet determined, according to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. But, she said, the video will be saved on the page for later viewing.
To watch, visit www. facebook.com/ Hopkins-County-Clerks- Office.
